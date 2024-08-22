Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

