Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $177.57 and last traded at $177.73. Approximately 7,323,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,102,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 187,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 36,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

