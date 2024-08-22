Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) PT Raised to $11.00

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Amcor stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 333.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amcor by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 31,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

