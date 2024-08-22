Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amcor traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1999913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,783,000 after buying an additional 1,443,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $155,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

