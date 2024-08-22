Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amcor traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1999913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
AMCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
