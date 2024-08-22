American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,161 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,180 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

