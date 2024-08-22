American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $263.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.70.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.53. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $1,532,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Express by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.