American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT



Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

