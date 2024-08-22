American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) PT Raised to $27.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:AHR opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 290,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

