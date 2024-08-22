American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Shares Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $27.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 1,083,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,112,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AHR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

