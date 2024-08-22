American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.21.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 166.7% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

