American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Scotiabank currently has a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

