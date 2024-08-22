Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.62

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.62 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 17128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

