Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.69. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 382,530 shares traded.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $956.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

