Amy M. Feldman Sells 12,948 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.