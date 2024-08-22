Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

