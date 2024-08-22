Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Americas Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE USA opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$94.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.59.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

