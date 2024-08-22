Analysts Offer Predictions for Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 2.80% of Edesa Biotech worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.