Analysts Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Price Target at $18.36

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $7,301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.