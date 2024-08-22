Analysts Set Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Target Price at C$19.83

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canfor

Canfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$14.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.04. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$13.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.89.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.