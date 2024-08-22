Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $71.29

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $74.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

