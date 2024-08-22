Analysts Set Expectations for Apple Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Melius Research boosted their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 182,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 84,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

