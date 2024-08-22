Analysts Set Expectations for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $9.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.31. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.21. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $14,011,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.