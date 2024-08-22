Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $9.36

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GoodRx by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.