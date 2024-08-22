Analysts Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $76.79

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.79.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

HIBB stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,904,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,279,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,387,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

