Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $78.17

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.29.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
