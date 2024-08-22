Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT at $15.67

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCUL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 4.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.