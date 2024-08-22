Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT at $15.67

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of OCUL opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
