Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $9.86

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
NAPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
NAPA stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $997.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
