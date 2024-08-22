Analyzing Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 14.05% 10.50% 4.25%

Volatility & Risk

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax-Sarco Engineering $2.09 billion 3.33 $228.31 million N/A N/A Iberdrola $53.39 billion 1.68 $5.20 billion $3.98 14.07

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.