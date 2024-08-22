Analyzing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25.5% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Innovid and International Card Establishment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovid
|$149.54 million
|1.72
|-$31.91 million
|($0.21)
|-8.48
|International Card Establishment
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovid and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovid
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|International Card Establishment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%.
Profitability
This table compares Innovid and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovid
|-20.24%
|-7.81%
|-6.18%
|International Card Establishment
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Innovid beats International Card Establishment on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Innovid
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About International Card Establishment
International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.