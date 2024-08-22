Analyzing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and International Card Establishment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $149.54 million 1.72 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -8.48 International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

International Card Establishment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovid.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovid and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -20.24% -7.81% -6.18% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innovid beats International Card Establishment on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

