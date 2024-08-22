Anand Buch Sells 7,701 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) insider Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $40,738.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,655.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anand Buch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Anand Buch sold 1,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $5,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91.

On Friday, June 14th, Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $36,328.00.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crexendo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 165.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,408,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 877,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 229.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 254,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crexendo by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.