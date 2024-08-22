Andrew Clarke Buys 71,400 Shares of Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Clarke acquired 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.61 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of A$757,411.20 ($511,764.32).

Infratil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84.

Infratil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Infratil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

About Infratil

Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

