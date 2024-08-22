Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Jonathan Morgan Sells 4,377 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $67,419.77.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOMR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

