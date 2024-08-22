Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.