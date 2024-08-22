Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans Dividend of $0.81

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.806 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Ansell Price Performance
ANSLY opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. Ansell has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $70.87.
Ansell Company Profile
