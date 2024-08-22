Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans Dividend of $0.81

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.806 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.61.

ANSLY opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. Ansell has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $70.87.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

