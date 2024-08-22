Anshul Maheshwari Sells 2,418 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $33,537.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,828.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

