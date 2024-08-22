Anshul Maheshwari Sells 2,418 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $33,537.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,828.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SIBN opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.20.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
