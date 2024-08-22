Anthony J. Recupero Sells 2,087 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $29,572.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,279.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SIBN opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

