Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -4.02% -1.06% -0.46% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -28.20% 5.88% 1.38%

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. City Office REIT pays out -142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -179.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $175.37 million 1.31 -$2.68 million ($0.28) -20.50 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $332.85 million 4.34 $58.13 million ($0.78) -13.04

This table compares City Office REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for City Office REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.