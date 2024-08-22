Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $125.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Argus from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $83,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

