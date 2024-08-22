Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 182,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 84,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.