Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.2% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 182,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 84,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

