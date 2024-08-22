Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Apple stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

