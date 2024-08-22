Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

