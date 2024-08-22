Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

