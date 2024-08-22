Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Applied Minerals Stock Down 100.0 %

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

