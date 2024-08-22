Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 567,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 347,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.