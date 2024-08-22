Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 567,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 347,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.