ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Plans Dividend of $1.59

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARCA biopharma

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

