Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

RKDA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

