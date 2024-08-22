ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $29.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,704,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $36,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 783,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,820 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT opened at $23.40 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

