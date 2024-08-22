Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 2,343,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,453,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 42.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

