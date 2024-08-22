Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

